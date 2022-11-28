Thomas Rhett is celebrating another hit song with "Half of Me," his duet with Riley Green, which topped both the Billboard and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts last week.

This No. 1 is extra special for Rhett, as it marks the 20th No. 1 of his 10 year career.

"20 No. 1s in 10 years is mind-blowing," Rhett says of the accomplishment. “The support since 2012 by radio, songwriters, my team and all the fans has been incredible. This is insane and I’m so grateful for this wild ride! I can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store."

The song also marks the longest active consecutive No. 1 streak on the Country Aircheck chart.

Rhett began his record-breaking career in February 2012 with his debut single, "Something to Do With My Hands." His first No. 1 came with 2013's "It Goes Like This," and the hits kept coming from there, with "Die a Happy Man," "T-Shirt," "Marry Me," "What's Your Country Song" and more. His music has won awards at the ACM Awards, CMA Awards and more, and he has received five Grammy nominations to date.

Rhett released "Half of Me" with Riley Green in June 2022. It appears on his sixth studio album, Where We Started. The song was written by Rhett, his dad Rhett Akins, Josh Thompson and Will Bundy, and the singer says the idea came out of a simple conversation with Thompson.

"I remember being on the road with my dad, Josh Thompson and Will Bundy, and it was right after we had written the song called 'To the Guys That Date My Girls,' and we were debating, do we wanna get lunch?" Rhett remembers in an interview with his record label. "Josh was like, 'Man, half of me wants to drink a cold beer and so does the other half.' I remember it was like, 'We have to go write that right now.' So we went on the bus and we literally sat there for 35 minutes, and this song just fell out."

Where We Started also features "Slow Down Summer" and the title track, a duet with Katy Perry, which they performed on the 2022 CMA Awards.