Thomas Rhett walked the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet on Sunday (Nov. 24) with his best girl by his side: a very-pregnant Lauren Akins.

The 29-year-old perfectly matched his glowing wife in a floral print suit and purple tee. She shimmered in a rainbow gown and obvious bump — the couple is expecting baby No. 3, another girl, in early 2020.

Rhett is nominated for Favorite Male Artist — Country at the 2019 AMAs, up against Kane Brown and Luke Combs. The AMAs are a completely fan-voted awards show.

During the show, Rhett will also give a special performance sponsored by Wells Fargo to promote Feeding America's Holiday Food Bank. The hunger relief organization serves families in need across the United States. Prior to his performance, the "Remember You Young" singer even volunteered at a local food bank.

He's not the only country star performing during the awards show — Shania Twain is set to give a medley performance of her greatest hits to promote her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Taylor Swift, Twain, Halsey, Camila Cabello, Christina Aguilera & and Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Green Day, the Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and Watt are also on the lineup for the 2019 AMAS.

The 2019 AMAs are airing live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles via ABC.