Thomas Rhett Wins His Third Male Artist Award at the 2021 ACM Awards

Thomas Rhett is now a three-time ACM Awards Male Artist of the Year winner. The singer and reigning Entertainer of the Year took the award on Sunday night (April 18), topping four other hitmakers in a very competitive category.

Ingrid Andress presented the award as the nominees sat a safe distance from one another during the Nashville-based awards show. Dierks Bentley and more were in the Grand Ole Opry's audience. He, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and Eric Church were the four other nominees. Each earned a significant performance slot at the show.

The "What's Your Country Song?" hitmaker remarked that the win is "unbelievable," calling out his team, wife and three daughters (watching at home) and healthcare workers seated high in the pews at the live show.

"These are literally my heroes sitting in these seats," he says referring to the other nominees. Indeed, Rhett calls out Church in his new song, "Country Again."

Rhett is also nominated in the Entertainer of the Year category. He won last year in a tie with Carrie Underwood. Previously Rhett won Male Artist in 2019 and 2017. He's also won several awards for songs like "Die a Happy Man." His Center Point Road Tour will begin in August.

