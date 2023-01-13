Platinum records and sold-out tours are just a few of the dreams Thomas Rhett has already achieved. However, there is one that continues to elude him: Becoming a licensed pilot.

If it sounds familiar, it's because being able to fly a plane has been on the singer's mind for years, since at least 2017. In that time he could have easily earned his license, but a simple lack of courage has held him back, he says.

"I think it would take a little more trust on my own end to trust that I could do it right," the Georgia native tells CMT. "I'm not the most attention-to-detail person, and I feel like you really need to be detailed to be a pilot."

"So, I don't know. Maybe I'll become a very detail-oriented person over the next five years and decide that gettin' my pilot's license is something I'd wanna do."

A small handful of country artists have their flying certifications: Dustin Lynch just recently shared a photo of his new license on social media, joining Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley in the elite aviation club.

"If Dierks can do it, I can do it," Rhett jokes, jabbing at Bentley.

For now, the dream may remain just that, a dream. However, should the "Where We Started" singer ever take to the skies, he'll have plenty of support around him — a few of his family members are pilots.

"I could definitely see me still wantin' to do that," Rhett concedes. "I have so many pilots in my family. My brother-in-law Grayson is a pilot, my father-in-law is a pilot, a lot of my close friends are pilots."

"Me and Tyler Hubbard have been talking about doing it together, but real easy stuff, like just flying around Nashville," he shared a few years back. "I don't think I would ever want to fly myself to a show or anything like that, but just real chill flying."

A lot has changed for Rhett in the last few years, which could affect his desire to be get his license both positively and negatively. He's now a father of four, which could put the somewhat risky hobby on the back burner. On the other hand, that license could allow him to fly home more often while out on lengthy tours — something Bentley says he enjoys.

Speaking of tours, the "Beer Can't Fix" singer will embark on his Home Team Tour 23 in May. Cole Swindell and Nate Smith will join Rhett for the lengthy run, which launches May 4 and goes through Sept. 29.