Thomas Rhett + Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Girl No. 4

And then there were six! Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, welcomed their fourth baby girl, joining big sisters Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love.

Lillie Carolina Akins was born on Monday (Nov. 15), per a post on Rhett's Instagram. She weights 7 pounds, 8 ounces and is "pure joy." "Watching a child being born is legit a miracle," the singer says. "4 under 6 here we go!"

On her Instagram, Akins also announced the birth with a portrait of mother and daughter. "Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15th and our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy," she shares. She then quotes song lyrics by Elevation Worship, adding "Just love hearing her name as the sweetest reminder of how much God cares for us."

"If He dresses the lilies with beauty and splendor / How much more will He clothe you? / If He watched over every sparrow / How much more does He love you?"

The country star couple first shared that they were expecting another daughter back in May 2021, while Rhett as onstage at one of his first post-COVID-19 pandemic shows: A stop at Fort Worth, Texas honky tonk Billy Bob's. After getting the okay from Lauren through his headset, he revealed to the crowd that a new baby was one the way.

"We are pumped to be having our fourth girl," Rhett later added in a pregnancy announcement on social media. "Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I'll be paying for one day! Love you so much [Lauren Akins]. We always wanted a big Thanksgiving table."

While Rhett was excited to add another baby girl into the mix, he admitted that his three daughters were originally hoping for a boy. The girls might still have a chance at a baby brother, however: Rhett adds that "[w]e always wanted five kids, so we're just kind of working our way there."

