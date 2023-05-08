Turns out, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are massive Swifties!

The couple had the date night of a lifetime over the weekend, when they headed out to Nissan Stadium to catch one of three nights of Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour. After the fact, Rhett recapped the experience on social media, along with a checklist of all the highlights from the outing.

"Voice lost - [check.] All the merch - [check.] Heard '22' in the rain - [check.] Inspired to play a 4-hour show - [check.] 4 hours of sleep - [check]," Rhett writes. "Worth it."

But from the looks of one video that TR posted, his wife might be an even bigger Swift fan than he is. In the clip, Lauren's bopping and singing her heart out along with Swift during her rendition of "Love Story," one of several hits off of Swift's 2008 Fearless album.

That was back when the superstar was putting out country albums — before she transitioned over to pop — and that album came out on Big Machine Records, which also happens to be Rhett's label.

Swift's Eras Tour included three nights at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, concluding with a Sunday (May 7) performance that was delayed for several hours due to lightning advisories in the area. Regardless, once she was cleared to do so, Swift hit the stage and performed her entire three-hour set as planned.

According to social media posts from fans who attended the show, the party continued into the small hours of Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Rhett just kicked off a headlining tour of his own. His 2023 Home Team Tour launched on May 4 in Des Moines, Iowa, and it'll continue through the end of September.