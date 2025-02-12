Thomas Rhett took his kids to Disney, and we're betting he had to buy an extra seat on the plane to get home.

The Akins family (that's the star's real last name) took a trip to Disney World for Lennon Love's 5th birthday and came home with what some people would call a new family member.

"I got a big pillow Stitch!" Lennon reveals in a video taken by mom or dad — and she's not kidding.

Lennon — the second-youngest baby of the family — is carrying a plush pink Stitch that's easily as big as she is in the clip as she walks through Epcot.

While on her birthday trip, "Lenny" also got to meet Cinderella, get princessed up at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, wear matching shirts with her sisters and nosh on a Stitch-themed birthday cake.

Watch the sweet recap video:

In total, Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins have four daughters: Willa Gray, 9, Ada James, 6, Lennon Love, 5, and Lillie Carolina, 3, and all four got to partake in the Disney celebration.

The country star has about a month more of downtime before he'll need to be back in the rehearsal studio. Rhett's 2025 Better in Boots tour dates start in June, but he has three shows to wrap March.

The Better in Boots Tour will hit 30 stops before it ends in September.