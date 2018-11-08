Thousand Oaks Shooting Photos Capture Borderline Survivors’ Grief

A country bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., was the site of the nation's most recent mass shooting on Wednesday (Nov. 7), marking the second time in just over 13 months that country fans were attacked.

Grief is the dominant feeling being expressed by artists and fans on Thursday morning after 28-year-old Ian Long allegedly walked into the Borderline Bar & Grill, set off a smoke screen and began shooting. Twelve people were killed, including first responder Sgt. Ron Helus. More than a dozen more were injured trying to flee or take cover.

These pictures show the grief of survivors.

The Borderline Bar & Grill advertises itself as Ventura County's largest country music dance hall and nightclub. It's been in business for more than 20 years, and in recent years artists like Jerrod Niemann and Colt Ford have played there. Singer Aubrie Sellers says she was preparing to go line-dancing at the Borderline on Wednesday night, but her cat's swollen eye forced her to remain home, saving her from being on site during the shooting.

Other confirmed victims include Alaina Housley, the niece of former Fox News reporter Adam Housley and Sister, Sister actress Tamera Mowry-Housley; 22-year-old Cody Coffman; 23-year-old Justin Meek; Sean Adler; 21-year-old Blake Dingman; Marine Corps veteran Daniel Manrique; dancer and artist Noel Sparks; 27-year-old Navy veteran Telemachus Orfanos; 21-year-old Jake Dunham; Mark Meza; and Kristina Morisette.

Note: These pictures taken from the area around the shooting are not graphic, but may be disturbing.