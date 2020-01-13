Tim McGraw announced the sprawling 2020 summer Here on Earth Tour on Monday morning (Jan. 13). The singer will play amphitheaters and pavilions through July and August before a pair of stadium dates in September.

Midland and Ingrid Andress will open McGraw's 2020 Here on Earth Tour, and Luke Combs will play the two stadium shows with him.

In total, 30 new tour dates were announced for the tour. McGraw will begin on July 10 in Syracuse, N.Y., and play about a dozen shows in July and August before closing on Sept. 26 in Chicago.

All current Here on Earth Tour dates are listed below.

McGraw announced the tour during a Facebook Live video from New Orleans, where the LSU Tigers will play the Clemson Tigers for the college football national championship on Monday night (Jan. 13). McGraw ��� an LSU fan — is part of the pre-game festivities and says two songs from a pre-game concert will make the ESPN broadcast. A press release spotlights two songs: his hit "Something Like That" and a new song from his upcoming album called "Way Down" that was first revealed to fans last October.

The superstar's last tour was the worldwide Soul2Soul Tour with wife Faith Hill, although he's played sporadic shows and festivals since. In addition to the new tour dates, he's got an April 2020 date at Tortuga Music Festival on his official website.

Tim McGraw's 2020 Here on Earth Tour Dates:

July 10 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 11 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 12 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 16 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 18 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 23 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 24 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 25 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

July 30 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 31 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 1 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 6 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 7 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 8 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 13 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 14 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 15 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

Aug. 28 — Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 29 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 4 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs)

Sept. 12 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs)

Sept. 17 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Sept. 18 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 26 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre