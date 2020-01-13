Tim McGraw Announces 2020 Here on Earth Tour
Tim McGraw announced the sprawling 2020 summer Here on Earth Tour on Monday morning (Jan. 13). The singer will play amphitheaters and pavilions through July and August before a pair of stadium dates in September.
Midland and Ingrid Andress will open McGraw's 2020 Here on Earth Tour, and Luke Combs will play the two stadium shows with him.
In total, 30 new tour dates were announced for the tour. McGraw will begin on July 10 in Syracuse, N.Y., and play about a dozen shows in July and August before closing on Sept. 26 in Chicago.
All current Here on Earth Tour dates are listed below.
McGraw announced the tour during a Facebook Live video from New Orleans, where the LSU Tigers will play the Clemson Tigers for the college football national championship on Monday night (Jan. 13). McGraw ��� an LSU fan — is part of the pre-game festivities and says two songs from a pre-game concert will make the ESPN broadcast. A press release spotlights two songs: his hit "Something Like That" and a new song from his upcoming album called "Way Down" that was first revealed to fans last October.
The superstar's last tour was the worldwide Soul2Soul Tour with wife Faith Hill, although he's played sporadic shows and festivals since. In addition to the new tour dates, he's got an April 2020 date at Tortuga Music Festival on his official website.
Tim McGraw's 2020 Here on Earth Tour Dates:
July 10 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 11 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
July 12 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 16 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 18 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 23 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 24 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 25 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
July 30 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 31 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 1 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 6 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 7 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 8 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 13 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 14 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 15 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater
Aug. 28 — Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug. 29 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 4 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs)
Sept. 12 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs)
Sept. 17 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Sept. 18 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 26 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
