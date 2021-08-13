Tim McGraw's daughter, Audrey McGraw, plays the lead in his new music video for the song "7500 OBO." The just-released clip is about a truck, but it's so much more than that.

While in the song "7500 OBO" the truck is up for sale became it reminds the protagonist too much of an ex, the video focuses on a young woman's relationship with a boyfriend who eventually leaves town. After she earns the money to buy the truck from her father, viewers watch their love story unfold from the truck's backseat: sometimes through the windshield, sometimes with the couple kissing, dining and even fighting in the front of the cab.

When her loves packs up and moves away, she puts the truck in storage. When it's finally up for sale again, though — well, you'll have to watch 'til the end to see.

Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos directed the "7500 OBO" music video, McGraw's first since 2018 ("Neon Church"). The song "7500 OBO" is from the Here on Earth album he released in 2020; however, he plumped it up with the Ultimate Edition in 2021.

Audrey McGraw is McGraw and wife Faith Hill's youngest daughter. This video represents her acting debut, but she's certainly no stranger to the stars' fans, often appearing on their respective social media pages.

The song is McGraw's fifth radio release from Here on Earth, including the Top 5 hit "I Called Mama" and the Top 20 duet with Tyler Hubbard, "Undivided." Focus in recent weeks has been less on his music career than his acting career, however: Earlier this month, McGraw and Hill were announced as the leads for a new Paramount+ series called 1883. The show is a prequel to the Kevin Costner series Yellowstone, which is set to enter Season 4 in the fall. McGraw and Hill will play Costner's character (John Dutton)'s ancestors in a show set in the 19th century.

Prior to premiering the music video for "7500 OBO" on Friday (Aug. 13), McGraw shared a social clip that finds Audrey kissing a boy in a truck, from the music vid. He remarked on how awkward it was: