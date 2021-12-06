Tim McGraw is a fan of using social media to shower those in his inner circle with public affections on important dates. And of course, McGraw didn't miss the chance to post in honor of his youngest daughter on her birthday.

The country star took to Instagram early Monday morning (Dec. 6) to wish Audrey a happy 20th birthday. In his heartfelt post, McGraw included two throwbacks of his youngest daughter, and the resemblance that two share is almost uncanny in the first image, but then when you scroll over to the next picture you're reminded even more of the family similarities. The second picture shows a young Audrey in an adult-sized cowboy hat, leaning all the way back to try and see out from under the brim.

In addition to the sweet throwbacks, McGraw wrote an even sweeter caption:

"To my youngest daughter Audrey…. you have been a light in our lives since the moment we first met you, and your mom and I couldn't be more proud of the incredible woman you've grown up to be…that light of yours shines bright as ever!! Happy Birthday sweetie."

If this seems familiar, it's just that he dotes on his girls often. In September, McGraw laid the love on thick for wife Faith Hill on her birthday, revisiting Hill's popular music video for her hit "Breathe." In addition to using clips from the steamy video, the proud husband played back a 20-year-old interview with Diane Sawyer where she asks him how he feels when he sees the music video.

Both McGraw and Hill have been in the news plenty these past few months as they prepare to star in the Yellowstone prequel 1883 on Paramount+. The show premieres on Dec. 19.

