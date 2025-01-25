Tim McGraw Departs Upcoming Netflix Series Due to Surgery
Tim McGraw has exited his upcoming Netflix series due to an upcoming surgery, according to a new report.
Deadline reports that the country singer and actor has stepped away from his role in an as-yet-untitled show set in the rodeo world because he is slated to undergo back surgery that will require a significant recovery time.
Citing a source close to McGraw, Deadline states that McGraw also had orthopedic surgery on both knees in August of 2024 after suffering an injury that forced him to cancel the remaining portion of his 2024 tour.
McGraw's Netflix show was announced in May of 2024. It is set to follow a champion bull rider who faces a "life-or-death crossroads when confronted by the arrival of a fearless young rider whose existence challenges his ways and unearths secrets that force him to reckon with his past."
He was set to both star in and executive produce the show under the banner of his Down Home entertainment company, which launched in the spring of 2023 in partnership with Skydance Television.
According to Deadline, McGraw chose to step away from the physically demanding starring role so that it could be recast and the show could move forward.
It's unclear if McGraw will still serve as an executive producer, and the show's future is currently up in the air. Representatives for Netflix and Skydance declined to comment.
McGraw has long pursued a parallel career as an actor outside of his musical career. His movie projects include Friday Night Lights, Tomorrowland, The Blind Side, Country Strong and more.
He and his wife, Faith Hill, most recently starred together on television in the Taylor Sheridan's 2021 Yellowstone prequel 1883, which proved to be an enormous ratings success for Paramount+.
See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Historic Southern Manor Home
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Spectacular Beverly Hills Mansion
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Stunning Nashville Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Private Island Estate:
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.