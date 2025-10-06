Tim McGraw proved once again that he’s the king of romance, sharing a tear-jerking anniversary tribute to Faith Hill on the country power couple’s 29th wedding anniversary.

McGraw posted a throwback photo of himself sitting in the back of an 18-wheeler as Hill reaches up to give him a kiss.

The message from the country music icon to his wife reads:

“Twenty-nine years ago, on this day — Oct. 6, 1996 — I was on cloud nine,” McGraw wrote. “I was marrying the girl of my dreams. She was everything to me, my complete soulmate.”

The "Its Your Love" singer continued gushing to about his wife, "We have been through so much together, our girls growing up, me trying to grow up, and you, you, you, always there, always there for all of us when we fell, always you when we triumphed, always you."

Just in those words, it’s clear how much Hill means to McGraw. One line that stands out — “you, you, you, always there”— perfectly showcases his songwriter’s touch and attention to storytelling detail.

McGraw’s final sentiment felt like a message to his fans as much as it was to Hill.

"When we love, when we live, when we think of how to love, live and dream, always you."



The “Something Like That” singer wrapped up his tribute with a heartfelt note to Hill, saying, “You are my girl, I love you with a fire that grows each passing year.”

These two have been the epitome of love and have shown us how a far loving household can truly take the ones who reside in it, as the couple's three daughters, Audrey, Maggie and Gracie have all turned out to be just as steadfast as their mother is.

What Does Tim McGraw's Wife Do?

Faith Hill is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, actress, wife and mom — just to name a few of her roles.

How Old is Tim McGraw?

McGraw is 58 years old. He was born on May 1, 1967.

