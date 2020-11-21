Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter, Gracie, is not afraid to just put it all out there. She shared her unusual fitness regimen in a video she posted online of her pole dancing, accompanied by a message of fierce female empowerment.

The 23-year old is the country music superstars' eldest daughter, and she turned to Instagram on Thursday (Nov. 19) to share a video of herself pole dancing in a white tank top and black underwear, writing, "This is for ME! I'm strengthening and taking my body back. This makes me feel POWERFUL AND ABLE."

"I honestly never thought I’d be able to hold myself up so this is a big win for me," Gracie adds. "I’m proud of myself. This is the best workout for body and mind. I feel in charge and like a freaking boss. I think this is called a sit and I’m probably doing it wrong but I’m learning!"

She ends with a preemptory message for anyone who might judge her for sharing the clip.

"If you judge women for using THEIR own bodies to do what they want, then you suck," McGraw writes.

The video met with high praise from McGraw's IG followers, including both of her younger sisters.

"Strong woman!!!!" 18-year old Audrey McGraw writes, while 22-year old Maggie McGraw chimes in, "MY QUEEN."

Both Gracie and Maggie McGraw live in California now, while Audrey has been quarantining with her parents at their Nashville home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During a virtual appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in October, Tim McGraw shared that the couple had taken Audrey on several long road trips back and forth to California to visit with their other daughters over the course of their isolation.

