They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but in the case of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, perhaps one will do: Destiny.

On Friday (Oct. 6), McGraw took to social media to mark his 27th wedding anniversary with Hill and share a rare picture of the two of them. The snap, taken in 1994, is the first photo they took together, on the very day that they met.

"This is the very first picture ever taken of us, the very first time we ever met back in spring of 1995," he writes in the caption. "This was backstage of the New Faces show at the Country Radio Seminar... I fell for you in an instant!"

"Today is our 27th wedding anniversary and I fall for you everyday, every time you walk into the room, every time I see you in our 3 beautiful daughter's smiles. I just keep falling and always will. Happy anniversary my love," he adds.

There is a look in their eyes that is undeniable — both seem to have a smile that says, "I've found something special."

It didn't take long for the couple to begin their love story, and in 1996, McGraw and Hill were married under a locust tree in the backyard of McGraw's aunt's house in Rayville, La. The intimate ceremony was a surprise — McGraw reveals those in attendance were told they were there for a charity softball game. Instead, McGraw and Hill showed up in a tuxedo and gown.

They pair went on to have three daughters: Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24 and Audrey, 21. Over the decades, they have recorded more than a dozen duets and toured together. In 2021, McGraw and Hill acted alongside one another as James and Margaret Dutton in Taylor Sheridan's series 1883.