Tim McGraw isn't the only member of his household who's spent more time in a hospital gown than preferable. His wife, country star Faith Hill, has also undergone several surgeries, including five on her neck.

This isn't the first time Hill's neck surgeries have made news.

In 2015 she underwent a relatively common procedure called an anterior cervical discectomy and fusion. That came after a 2011 procedure.

Add three more neck surgeries and two more on her hand and you're getting an idea of the challenges she's faced across the last decade.

McGraw was speaking to a crowd in Highland, Calif., last weekend when he shared the stats.

The mental toll it took on the couple led to a song called "King Rodeo."

McGraw admits he was considering giving up his career because his back would not heal.

Did Faith Hill Have Surgery?

Fox News shared video of McGraw speaking from the stage on Oct. 25.

Both the doctor who did his knee replacements and the doctor who did Hill's hand surgeries were on hand for the show.

During the process of healing physically and mentally, "I had this idea for this song that sort of dealt with facing age and facing all that stuff that comes along with it," McGraw shares.

McGraw first debuted "King Rodeo" in Nashville during the Music City Rodeo.

"Hey, King Rodeo / We're all gettin' older / Saddle's hard, the nights grow colder / There's still a fire that burns inside you / Just one more eight-second ride in you," he sings.

Is Faith Hill Making New Music?

Faith Hill is not currently thought to be working on new music. In fact, she seems to be putting distance between herself and her career.

In summer 2024, all of her social media profiles were deleted and her official website was taken offline.

She's made a few public appearances with her husband since, and the couple has been spotted attending an event in support of a daughter, but she's not performed publicly in years.