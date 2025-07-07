How Tim McGraw Made Sure His Daughters Knew About His Father, Tug McGraw

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters were pretty young when his father — their grandfather — Tug McGraw died.

In fact, youngest daughter Audrey had just turned two when the former MLB star succumbed to cancer in 2004. Years later she'd join in on a new sort of family tradition that the elder McGraw unknowingly began.

Tug McGraw played for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies from 1965 to 1984.

He won a World Series with the Mets in 1969.

Tim McGraw didn't know Tug was his father until he was 11 years old.

A decade ago, McGraw told Taste of Country about how his dad used $7,000 from a bonus check he got for winning the World Series to buy a Mercedes convertible.

“When he died,” he shared, “my brother had the car and it was falling apart, so I traded him a motorcycle for it.”

He'd go on to restore it to its original form and as his daughters got older, he purposed it. This week, the "Paper Umbrellas" singer's record label shared a note revealing that each of McGraw's daughters (Maggie, Gracie and Audrey) learned how to drive in that car, a white Mercedes 280 SL.

McGraw says he'll never sell this car, but it's not the only prized possession in his fleet.

"We have an old SUV that we’ve had forever ... and it’s one of those I’ll never sell because it’s got so many memories in it," he shares. "With my kids growing up and hauling cheerleaders to football games and going to basketball practices and softball practices and driving a bunch of cheerleaders to football games."

"And there were years I’d clean it out and still find pieces of Happy Meals and stuff in there. So, we’ve had a lot of great times in that car."

"Paper Umbrellas" is McGraw's new single with Parker McCollum. On Aug. 2 he's partnering with the MLB to play a pre-game concert for the first Speedway Classic game at Bristol Motor Speedway.

He'll play a concert at the Field of Dreams field on Aug. 30.

