Tim McGraw has teamed up with Midland for a spirited cover of the Bellamy Brothers' hit, "Redneck Girl."

The two acts add a modern tinge to the '80s country classic while honoring the original, combining its rock edge with a hint of psychedelic guitar. The country legend and eclectic trio's voices naturally bounce off one another's as they sing of longing to find a redneck girl with calloused hands and a tender heart who's the perfect blend of country and rock and roll.

The new rendition also finds McGraw nodding to his wife Faith Hill, referencing her home state in the lyric "give me a Mississippi girl," as Midland frontman Mark Wystrach calls back with a laugh, "make mine from Colorado, Tim," acknowledging wife Ty Haney's hometown of Boulder, Colo.

David Bellamy wrote "Redneck Girl,' which served as the lead single from the Bellamy Brothers' 1982 album Strong Weakness. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, making for their sixth chart-topper. In an Instagram video, McGraw shares that the song was a hit during his teenage years, one he would later sing in clubs as an aspiring artist. He decided to invite Midland to be a part of the cover after selecting them as an opening act for his 2020 Here on Earth Tour, which he ultimately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a song that we grew up on, it's a song that's been referenced many times in our career. When Tim asked us to be part of this, we were blown away to get to sing along with Tim on one of our favorite songs," Wystrach professes.

"Redneck Girl" is one of the bonus tracks on McGraw's new greatest hits album, McGraw Machine Hits: 2013-2019, which features staples including "Humble and Kind" and collaborative hits "Highway Don't Care," featuring Taylor Swift and Keith Urba,n and "Meanwhile Back at Mama's," which includes guest vocals from Hill, among others.

