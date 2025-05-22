When you hear the name Tim McGraw, you might not necessarily think of George Strait. But in a new interview, McGraw reveals that he nearly recorded one of Strait's biggest hits before Strait could get his hands on it.

McGraw was a guest on Tracy Lawrence's TL's Roadhouse podcast, where he was asked a question that a fan sent into Lawrence and his podcast crew ahead of time.

The listener asked, "Was there a particular song that you almost recorded that went on to be a big hit for someone else?"

McGraw had to think about it at first, noting that he hadn't missed on too many songs that he heard and wanted. But then his memory got ignited and he spilled the tea.

The singer told his old friend that at one point, both he and Strait were interested in recording "Carrying Your Love With Me."

He recalled, "It just so happened that one of the songwriters pitched it to him [Strait], and one of the songwriters pitched it to me at the same time."

McGraw continued, "So, I had put it on hold, and he put it on hold, and then it got back to me that George had it on hold."

"I'm like, 'I'm not getting into a pissing match with George Strait. So, it's George Strait's song," McGraw shared, admitting it still stings a little when he hears it.

"It's one of the ones I hate missing out on, because that is one of my favorite George Strait songs."

Strait released "Carrying Your Love With Me" in 1997 as the second single from the album of the same name.

It went on to become a No. 1 hit, and it's still one of Strait's most active songs on the radio.

