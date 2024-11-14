Tim McGraw Did Something Sexy + We Totally Missed It

This week, People's iconic annual Sexiest Man Alive title officially went to actor John Krasinski, who's best known for playing Jim Halpert on the hit TV sitcom The Office.

But Krasinski's not the only sexy man being celebrated in the magazine. People readers voted on the sexiest men across several different categories, and winners were revealed at the end of October. A few different country singers were in the mix among the nominees, and one star from the genre even won a category.

That's Tim McGraw, who was crowned the Sexiest Long-Married Star, according to the results of a poll that drew in almost 350,000 fan votes.

To qualify in the Long-Married category, a sexy male celebrity needed to have at least 25 years of marriage under his belt. McGraw easily qualifies: He and his fellow superstar wife Faith Hill celebrated 28 years of marriage last month.

To win the title of Sexiest Long-Married Star, McGraw beat out Denzel Washington, Ted Danson and Kevin Bacon — the latter of whom has country connections, too, courtesy of his band the Bacon Brothers.

Other country stars competing in reader-voted People's Sexiest categories include Zach Bryan and Shaboozey, both of whom were in the running for Sexiest Musician. They lost out to Harry Styles, a veteran in this particular category.

After Krasinski was officially crowned Sexiest Man Alive, Shaboozey jokingly offered up some protest, tweeting "Should've been me...but the people have spoken," according to Billboard.

Country music has a little bit of history with the Sexiest Man Alive title. In 2017, Blake Shelton became the first-ever country star named Sexiest Man.