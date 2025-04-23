Tim McGraw Is Returning to the Stage for the First Time in a Year

Tim McGraw is making plans to return to the stage soon.

The country veteran is currently recovering from multiple surgeries and is looking to get back into his musical groove this summer.

McGraw will be entertaining the crowd at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 2 for the Speedway Classic. Major League Baseball is converting the infield into a baseball field for a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds.

McGraw will serve as the pre-game entertainment. Prior to that game, the "Paper Umbrellas" singer will be doing a show in Fort Collins, Colo. on July 21 — that's his first scheduled performance in 2025.

Why Did Tim McGraw Have Surgery?

The past eight months have been tough for McGraw, to say the least. The "Humble and Kind" singer underwent orthopedic surgery on both of his knees in August 2024 after sustaining an injury while on the road. The procedure forced him to cancel the remaining dates of his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour.

Fast forward to January of this year, when the country hitmaker had to pull out of his Netflix project due to back surgery. McGraw was set to both star in the rodeo series and serve as its executive producer. Netflix is moving on with production without him.

"He's in a hell of a lot of pain now and once the surgery is done, he'll need months of recovery and therapy sessions," and unnamed insider shared with Closer in March. "It's a really tough pill to swallow, especially so soon after he had to cancel all of those tour dates, but he's doing his best to stay positive."

The source also said McGraw's wife Faith Hill has been a tremendous help during his recovery.

"Faith has been an amazing help at keeping his mindset positive. She's always so good at reminding him to focus on all he has to be grateful for, that has been huge for him as he navigates this."

The "Standing Room Only" singer has yet to share any updates about his surgery on social media, but he did say that he and Hill went to watch their daughter Gracie perform recently.

The singer will be a part of a PBS Veterans Day special called American History Unbound: The Great War and the Great Gatsby.

See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Historic Southern Manor Home Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sold their historic Southern manor home outside of Nashville for $15 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker