Tim McGraw Recovering From Multiple Surgeries With Faith Hill’s ‘Amazing Help’

Faith Hill is putting on her nurse cap as she helps her husband Tim McGraw recover from multiple surgeries.

According to an insider, McGraw's wife of 28 years has been very helpful to the country singer during this entire process.

“Faith has been an amazing help at keeping his mindset positive,” a source reveals to Closer. "She's always so good at reminding him to focus on all he has to be grateful for, that has been huge for him as he navigates this."

Did Tim McGraw Have Surgery?

Although McGraw has not addressed his fans directly about his recent health battles, Deadline reports that the "Humble and Kind" singer pulled out of his Netflix series due to needing back surgery. He also had knee surgery.

McGraw was signed on to both star in and produce a bull riding drama on the streaming service. Ultimately, he knew stepping away from a leading role was the right move.

“He’s following all the doctor’s orders, it was tough for him to give up this role because he was really excited about it, but it was the best choice for the project,” the source reveals.

"He’s an executive producer on it and no one on the team wants to postpone the shoot, as much as everyone wants Tim to do it, there’s simply no way he’ll be ready to take on this kind of demanding role anytime soon."

Tim McGraw's Double Knee Surgery

The news came just months after the country veteran underwent orthopedic surgery on both of his knees last August. Those operations forced him to cancel several of the final dates on his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour.

A statement to the venues at the time said McGraw would be taking time away from the road to rest and do physical therapy. Now, with his back surgery, he will be away from his job for even longer.

“He’s in a hell of a lot of pain now and once the surgery is done, he’ll need months of recovery and therapy sessions,” the unnamed insider shares. “It’s a really tough pill to swallow, especially so soon after he had to cancel all those tour dates, but he’s doing his best to stay positive.”

It's unclear when McGraw will be back in action, but for now it seems like he is getting some quality time with his wife: He recently shared a photo of Hill taking a photo of a gorgeous sunset.

It's Their Love! See the Cutest Photos of Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have one of the longest running relationships in Nashville. After tying the knot in 1996, the couple are fast-approaching their 30th wedding anniversary and, if these photos are any indication, their love has only grown over the years.

The country superstars have been constant supporters of each other's music careers. McGraw and Hill also linked up for a duets album, The Rest of Our Life, and toured together on several versions of the Soul2Soul Tour.

The love shared between these two has spilled over into their daughters' lives. The family of five appear to be very close and regularly gather for meals and family get-togethers. After raising their three daughters, McGraw and Hill are now enjoying life as empty-nesters.

Here are the cutest photos of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.