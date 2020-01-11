Tim McGraw lends his voice to a new commercial for the Tennessee Titans, providing a voiceover for a clip that talks about what it takes to win.

"It starts with one goal. A team effort to take it to the next level," McGraw intones as the promo clip begins with shots of the Titans hard at work in practice.

The country superstar goes on to talk about how sometimes those goals take detours, and maybe it seems like you've reached a dead end. But you can tuns that around, he says, "and before you know it, that which seemed unattainable is within reach."

"Take everything," McGraw finishes in a menacing voice as the clip concludes.

The spot is a promo for the Titans' upcoming AFC divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, which is set to take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday (Jan. 11). The game will broadcast live on CBS beginning at 8:15PM ET.

The Titans go into Saturday's game with a record of 10-7, while the Ravens had a record of 14-2 in the regular season. The Titans beat the New England Patriots on Jan. 4 at Gillette Stadium to advance into the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, while the Ravens beat the Pittsburgh Steelers to cap off one of the best seasons in the history of the franchise on Dec. 29, their twelfth straight win.