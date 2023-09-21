Toby Keith will release a different kind of greatest hits album this fall. The singer and songwriter has packaged 13 of the songs he wrote by himself into a collection called 100% Songwriter.

"Should've Been a Cowboy," "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" and "Who's Your Daddy?" are three songs found on the album. It drops on Nov. 3 via Mercury Nashville, Keith's original record label. Songs come from select albums through White Trash With Money, released in 2006 on his own Show Dog Nashville label.

See the full tracklist below.

The 13 songs are not an exhaustive list of Keith recordings that he wrote by himself, but they are his biggest self-written hits. Remastered music videos for songs like "Who's Your Daddy?" and "Who's That Man?" will be released before the album drops.

This project is a reflection of how much the 62-year-old prioritizes songwriting over everything else in his career.

Look for Keith on TV later this month when he's given the Country Icon award at the People's Choice Country Awards in Nashville. He has not toured since revealing a cancer diagnosis in June 2022, but a press release notes he's working himself back into shape after two pop-up shows earlier this year.

Toby Keith's 100% Songwriter Tracklist:

1. "Should've Been a Cowboy"

2. "He Ain't Worth Missin'"

3. "Wish I Didn't Know Now"

4. "Who's That Man?"

5. "Big Ol' Truck"

6. "Does That Blue Moon Ever Shine on You"

7. "Country Comes to Town"

8. "You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This"

9. "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)"

10. "Who's Your Daddy?"

11. "Stays in Mexico"

12. "Honkytonk U"

13. "Crash Here Tonight"