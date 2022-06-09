Toby Keith’s 2022 Golf Classic Raises More Than $1.38 Million for OK Kids Korral

Toby Keith hosted his 18th annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic in Oklahoma City and Norman, Okla., on May 20-21. The event raised more than of $1,380,000 for the OK Kids Korral, a free home for families whose children are being treated at the Children's Hospital at OU Medical Center at the University of Oklahoma.

The event featured a live auction, with the top item being an 8-night golf getaway at Diamante Cabo San Lucas, which received two bids for $82,00. Other items in the auction included a hog hunting excursion, handwritten Keith lyrics and more. All the items in the live auction sold for more than $25,000. A silent auction also brought in additional funds, with top items including a stay at Lake of the Ozarks, a Belmar Golf Club membership, Chris Stapleton autographed bourbon, a Yellowstone cast autographed photo, OU football stadium suite tickets and more.

Headliner John Conlee provided music during Friday night's gala dinner, and Hypnotik opened. On Saturday, golf teams competed in the double shotgun start Golf Classic at Keith's Belmar Golf Club. The winning morning team consisted of Slater Miller, Luke Switzer, Christian Johnson, Kevin Bookout and Nolan Rankin. A team made up of John Bochnowski, Mark Bochnowski, Scott Challis, Chris Cleary and Drew Hawley took home the win in the afternoon. The weekend also featured a closest-to-the-hole shootout, which Mike Hearne won for a prize of $10,000.

The 2022 event was the third highest-grossing golf classic in the fundraiser's 18 years. The fundraiser has raised a total of $16 million in its history, and the proceeds have gone to the development, building and operation of the OK Kids Korral. The cost-free home has now been open for eight years. The fundraiser and the OK Kids Korral are part of the Toby Keith Foundation, which has been supporting pediatric cancer patients and their families since 2006.