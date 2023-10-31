Toby Keith Adds ‘One Last Show’ to His Las Vegas Run

After selling out his two scheduled shows for Las Vegas in December, Toby Keith is adding a third and final date to the run.

"Had a big ol' day Friday," Keith told fans in a video message, explaining that concertgoers had "completely sold out" both original shows the same day that tickets went on sale. "The response to these shows got me all fired up...That being said, we're gonna do one last show in Vegas."

The country singer is currently battling stomach cancer, and these three shows mark the first large-scale concerts he's planned since announcing his diagnosis in June 2022. Keith has mostly kept a low profile as he fights his cancer battle and recuperates from treatment, but he has done some surprise, close-to-home Oklahoma pop-up shows over the summer. At the time, he said that those shows were a trial run to see if he has the stamina to mount a full show.

In late September, Keith gave a televised performance of his song "Don't Let the Old Man" during the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards. On that show, he also received the Icon award, and his appearance and stirring performance was one of the highlights of the event. "Don't Let the Old Man In" shot up to No. 1 on the iTunes Country Songs and Videos chart in the aftermath of the show.

Like the two Vegas shows he's already announced, Keith's "One last Vegas show" will take place at the city's Dolby Live at Park MGM. The show is set for Thursday, Dec. 14, and tickets go on sale this Friday (Nov. 3) at 10AM PT. Visit the singer's website for more information.