The numbers are in, and Toby Keith's biggest fundraising event has once again brought in some serious money. The 21st edition of Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic raised a whopping $1.4 million in 2025.

This year's classic was hosted by Keith's friend Sammy Hagar, who kicked off the fundraising efforts with a $10,000 donation of his own during the annual gala. The cash started rolling in soon after, with $25,000 being donated by Keith's widow Tricia Covel, as well as another generous donation from a guest, another $25,000.

Per a press release, the gala raised more than $100,000 in the first two minutes alone.

"Now that's the way to start a fundraiser," Hagar remarked during the event, which was held May 30-31 at the Riverwind Casino in Norman, Okla.

A live auction generated $600,000 more. High-dollar items were up for bids, including a Toby Keith Limited Edition Military Guitar, which went for $35,000, and a cowboy hat autographed by George Strait, which sold for $7,000.

Toby Keith & Friends features an annual golf tournament in addition to the gala.

What Is the Toby Keith Foundation?

The annual event raises money for the Toby Keith Foundation, which the country singer started in 2006. Through that organization, Keith opened the OK Kids Korral in 2014 — an organization which still provides aid to children and families who are receiving medical care for critical illnesses.

Last year's gala and golf event raised $1.6 million. That dollar amount was pushed over $3 million with the establishment of a new endowment fund. This new arm of the foundation will ensure more money will be brought in to the organization to support its mission.

The Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic was started 21 years ago as a way to continue the foundation's charitable endeavors. The event has raised a total of $20 million to date. Keith calls his charitable efforts "my best gift I've ever given to the world." He died in 2024.