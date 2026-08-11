Last month, the Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals upheld a conviction for a man who was found guilty of stealing four Bud Light beers from Toby Keith's property.

The new ruling came after the man — A Choctaw Nation citizen named Anthony Borges — filed an appeal for his conviction, arguing that prosecutors in the case failed to prove that he entered the property with intent to steal, according to Oklahoma-based outlet Non Doc.

Oklahoma Man Convicted of Second-Degree Burglary After Allegedly Stealing Beers From Toby Keith's Farm

The case dates back to 2024, when Borges was charged with second-degree burglary after he allegedly entered a cabana on Keith's horse breeding and racing facility, Dream Walkin' Farms.

Read More: The Real Story Behind Toby Keith's Most Patriotic Hit

Prosecutors claimed that Borges went up to the door but was not allowed inside by Keith's daughter. He then allegedly entered an unoccupied cabana via unlocked sliding glass door and rummaged through some drawers and memorabilia.

"He eventually came across a mini fridge stocked with various alcoholic beverages, including dozens of cans of Bud Light beer," a brief from Attorney General Gentner Drummond's office relates. "The defendant grabbed three Bud Light cans and headed back towards the glass door, appearing to be leaving, but then abruptly turned around and grabbed one more."

"Apparently satisfied with the four Bud Lights, the defendant exited the cabana through the glass door and made his way to the garage," the brief continues.

It goes on to say that Borges drank one of the beers as he walked around the garage, looking in multiple family vehicles that were parked there.

Read More: Inside Toby Keith's Four-Decade Love Story With Tricia Lucas

He was convicted of second-degree burglary in 2025, with a recommended prison sentence of two years. Borges was discharged from custody on June 1, according to Non Doc, but picked up by Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police, who had an outstanding warrant against him for unrelated misdemeanor charges from 2022. He has since bonded out, failed to appear at his court date and "has not been located," per Non Doc.

Did The Man Who Stole Four Beers From Toby Keith's Property Trespass in His House?

No. Dream Walkin' Farms is located in Pauls Valley, Okla., about 45 minutes south of the late singer's main residence in Norman.

However, Keith's passion for horse racing lived on after he died in early 2024. In April 2025, one of the singer's horses, Render Judgment, ran in the Kentucky Derby, fulfilling a lifelong dream of Keith's.

Read More: Toby Keith's Dream Came True At the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Render Judgment is tied to Dream Walkin' Farms. Per KOTV, the horse is stabled, trains and races at various tracks, along with his trainer Kenny McPeek.

Why Did An Oklahoma Man Steal Four Beers From Toby Keith's Property?

When deputies arrived to find Borges at Dream Walkin' Farms, he allegedly told one that "the Lord had told him to come work for Toby Keith."

His legal team argued in court that Borges initially went to the property in search of a job, then "intended to poke around the property for the sake of novelty." They claimed that he took the beers for the same reason.

These events transpired in June 2024, some four months after Toby Keith's death that February.

When Did Toby Keith Die?

Toby Keith died of stomach cancer on Feb. 5. He was 62 years old.

The singer had revealed his diagnosis in 2022. He stepped away from the spotlight to fight his disease, returning to accept the Icon Award at the inaugural People's Choice Awards in September 2023, and completing a string of shows in Las Vegas by the end of that year.

Read More: Toby Keith Inducted Into the Country Music Hall of Fame

Keith was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame that same year; in fact, he was named as an inductee just a little over a month after he died.