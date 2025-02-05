Toby Keith’s Daughter Krystal Remembers, One Year After Singer’s Death

Toby Keith's daughter Krystal Keith promised she'll live like her father wanted her to in a sweet social media post remembering the star a year after his death.

"It feels like yesterday we said goodbye and yet it somehow has also been the longest year without him," Krystal Keith begins around an 11-photo carousel.

Toby Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024 after a multi-year-long battle with cancer.

He was 62 and left behind wife Tricia, daughters Krystal and Shelley, son Stelen and grandchildren.

A remembrance post also went up on his official social media channels.

"I can’t help but find gratitude in all the time we had because we did all of life as a family unit," Krystal continues. Among the photos are moments from sporting events, family vacations and the birth of one of Krystal's daughters.

"It’s hard to find a candid picture where he doesn’t have one of our babies in his arms," the 39-year-old says, backing it up with proof.

"He was their favorite, and they were his. Our littles miss their buddy big time, but we all know we will see him again someday."

Since Keith's death, he's been tributed publicly by dozens of artists onstage or at the Toby Keith: American Icon concert that aired on NBC in August. He's also been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, something he didn't really think possible when chatting with Taste of Country in the fall of 2023.

Krystal indicates that family is remembering for reasons more personal. She doesn't mention his hit songs, tours or accomplishments. Instead, it's the little things.

"Every sunset (and he LOOOOVED his sunsets) is a reminder that he wants us to live our best life and do good in the world. So that’s exactly is what we will do," she says.

