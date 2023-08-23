Toby Keith Shares His Thoughts About the Current State of Country Music
When it comes to sharing one's true feelings on just about any subject, you can count on Toby Keith to do just that. For example, I have interviewed Keith before, and when I asked him if he ever thought one of his singles wasn't going to make it to the top of the charts, he replied with, "No, the system got so easy for me, I'd write an album and I would tell the promotions staff, here's your four singles, go work 'em."
Keith was recently asked his true feelings on the current state of country music, at his 19th Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic, and as expected, he didn't hold back. Keith shared an honest response about why his songwriting has slowed down in recent years, “because I have nowhere to go with it. You can get it streamed, and you’ve got your fans who’ll play it. But as far as getting airplay, what we do and what I made my Hall of Fame living doing, they don’t want that,” he said, referring to radio. “So, you’re kind of wasting your time.”
Keith continued being brutally honest.
“All those years of owning it, and being that guy where you just put it out and they’ll automatically play it, well, none of us are that guy anymore." Keith continued. "Even the new people don’t seem to last as long; they come and go pretty quick because it’s flavor-of-the-month stuff.”
Keith definitely had the recipe figured out during his career; he had more than 30 No. 1 songs and was touring all over the world at the height of his stardom.
“I’ve just never been that guy, and I’m not going to change and write that kind of stuff. But with all the songs we got, I could play four hours of straight hits,” the country music giant pointed out.
After his bout with stomach cancer, Toby Keith has made a few rare appearances and even played some shows as he eases back into the public eye.
