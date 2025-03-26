The National Medal of Honor Museum officially opened its doors on Tuesday (March 25), and they found a special way to include country music's ultimate patriot, Toby Keith.

Although Keith died in 2024, the legacy of his love and respect for the military lives on. Because of this, the museum used a unique version of his song "American Soldier" during a drone and fireworks display that topped off the day's festivities.

In a video shared to Keith's social media, the song plays while fireworks burst in the sky and drones create an outline of an eagle and a soldier proudly wearing his Medal of Honor.

"The National Medal of Honor Museum celebrated its grand opening with an incredible gala," the caption reads.

"There was a drone & fireworks show that featured all the living presidents, as well as our military's orchestras and choirs performing 'American Soldier' with an amazing vocal from Toby recorded a few years ago that gave everyone chills."

"It was a touching tribute to those who went about and beyond the call of duty."

Although Keith never served in the United States military, he was an avid supporter of the troops. He played multiple USO tours, traveling all over the world to perform for deployed members of the Armed Forces.

He also has quite a few patriotic songs credited to his name, like "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue", "Made in America".

What Is the Medal of Honor?

The Medal of Honor is the highest honor a soldier can obtain. For more than 150 years, it has been given to those who exhibit the values of bravery, courage, sacrifice and integrity in their military duties.

These men and women are awarded by the president as the Commander-in-Chief for risking their lives "above and beyond the call of duty."

What Is the National Medal of Honor Museum?

Located in Arlington, Texas, the National Medal of Honor Museum is a "celebration of the human spirit" seeking to honor the "inspiring lives and legacies of ordinary Americans who took extraordinary action in service of others."

The exhibits will take a deep dive into soldiers who have received the Metal of Honor, the battles they fought in and the resources they had to carry out their mission. Each exhibit features both personal and historical artifacts to help tell these stories.

For those looking to visit the museum, more information about tickets and special events can be found on the museum's website.

