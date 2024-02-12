One week after his death, Toby Keith has the No. 1 album in America, all genres. A 15-year-old compilation album just topped albums by Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift and more.

Toby Keith (62) died of stomach cancer on Feb. 5.

Lifetime, he had 20 No. 1 singles and five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200.

During interviews, he called being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame his crowing achievement.

Per Billboard, Keith's 2008 greatest hits album is this week's No. 1 album. 35 Greatest Hits was released in 2008 and debuted at No. 2. The total equivalent album units (a number that includes sales and streaming data) went up nearly 1,000 percent week to week.

Before Monday, Keith had topped the all-genre chart four times, most recently in 2010 with Bullets in the Gun. Big Dog Daddy (2007), Shock’n Y’all (2003) and Unleashed (2002) are his three other chart-toppers although 10 of his albums reached No. 1 on the country album chart.

Clancy's Tavern (2011) was Keith's most recent No. 1 country album.

Dozens of celebrity tributes have poured in since the Oklahoma native's death. Thousands more fans have also shared memories on social media.

Perhaps most memorable are tributes from Keith's son Stelen and daughter Krystal.

"I will forever honor him," Krystal writes in a social media post. "The pain is so unbelievably deep and it feels like I have a literal broken heart but I know that it wouldn’t hurt so bad if we didn’t love him and get to be loved so deeply by him."

The singer also leaves behind daughter Shelley and wife Tricia, plus extended family. A public memorial is expected to be announced soon.

