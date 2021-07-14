Toby Keith Announces New Album, ‘Peso in My Pocket’

Toby Keith's first studio album in six years will drop in October. Peso in My Pocket features his current single, "Old School," as well as a co-write with rocker Sammy Hagar and a song John Mellencamp wrote with the late John Prine.

"Take a Look at My Heart" was recorded by Prine with Bruce Springsteen for The Missing Years album in 1991. Several videos of Prine performing it can be found on YouTube, but if Keith has performed it live, to date it's gone undocumented.

The Warren Brothers are additional notable co-writers on Peso in My Pocket. Four of the songs were written solely by Keith, including "Happy Birthday America," which he shared with fans prior to July 4.

Arriving Oct. 15, the 10-song album is Keith's first studio album since 35 MPH Town (2015). A six-year break between new projects was out of character for a man who released albums almost yearly for 20 years.

ShowDog Nashville

Two collaborations were revealed in a press release about the project: Oklahoma artist Michael Hosty will join Keith for the album's opening song "Oklahoma Breakdown" — a song Hosty wrote — and blues singer Keb Mo help with a cover of his song "Old Me Better."

The title track is a Toby Keith solo write. Look for him to be formally inducted into the Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame in November.

Toby Keith's Peso in My Pocket Trackkist:

1. "Oklahoma Breakdown" (Micheal Hosty)

2. "Peso in My Pocket" (Toby Keith)

3. "Old School" (Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris, Brett Tyler)

4. "Old Me Better" (Kevin R. Moore, John Lewis Parker)

5. "Days I Should Died" (Brad Warren, Brett Warren, Jessie Jo Dillon)

6. "Growing Up Is a B---h" (Keith, Sammy Hagar)

7. "She's Drinking Again" (Keith)

8. "Thunderbird" (Keith)

9. "Take a Look at My Heart" (John Mellencamp, John Prine)

10. "Happy Birthday America" (Keith)