It’s been one year since Toby Keith’s son, Stelen Keith Covel, lost his father.

On Wednesday (Feb. 5), Stelen shared an intimate family moment to social media to remember his father. A video that featured the late singer’s talented voice, but also served as a reminder of what a family man he was.

“A whole year without my hero,” Stelen writes. “Here’s to one day having more of these nights. Love you dad.”

Keith plays guitar and sings in the clip, while Stelen is next to him holding a phone. As the singer sings, Stelen scrolls through the words illuminated on the screen.

It’s not clear who all was around the table listening to Keith sing, but given that both Keith’s daughter Krystal and daughter-in-law Haley commented on the video, it seemed to be a family affair.

In the video, the country legend sings his No. 1 hit, “If I Was Jesus.” While it’s hard to make out who all is circled around the backyard table, it looks full.

“So many of these nights but this one was extra special,” Steven’s wife Haley writes in the comments.

Stelen’s sister Krystal quickly follows.

“Those nights were my favorite,” she writes.

Toby Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024, after a multi-year battle with cancer.

He was 62 and left behind wife Tricia, daughters Krystal and Shelley, son Stelen and grandchildren.

A remembrance post also went up on his official social media channels.

Krystal also turned to social media to remember her father.

"It feels like yesterday we said goodbye and yet it somehow has also been the longest year without him," she begins, sharing an 11-photo carousel.

"I can’t help but find gratitude in all the time we had because we did all of life as a family unit," Krystal continues

Since Keith's death, he's received public tributes from dozens of artists onstage or at the Toby Keith: American Icon concert that aired on NBC in August. He's also been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, something he didn't really think possible when chatting with Taste of Country in the fall of 2023.