Toby Keith is back with a simple, feel-good new tune. The country star dropped his latest single, "What's Up Cuz," on Friday (April 3).

Written by Keith with Bobby Pinson, one of the singer's longtime collaborators, "What's Up Cuz" is upbeat and short. The jangly track is country's version of the "100 Bottles of Beer on the Wall" song, as Keith goes from a two-beer buzz to a four-beer buzz in just under two minutes' time.

"Uncle Doug made a jug or two of his famous homemade 'shine / Goes down so sweet and smooth / He calls it apple pie," Keith sings in the second verse. Later, he adds, "I'm on to drown my sorrow with all my good-time friends / Then I'll wake up tomorrow and do it all again."

"What's Up Cuz" is Keith's first single since 2019's "That's Country Bro," a tribute to traditional country and its standard bearers. The song was one of a handful of new and previously unreleased tracks on October's Greatest Hits: The Show Dog Years album.

Prior to his most recent hits album, Keith released another compilation album, The Bus Songs, which included two new tracks, in 2017. His last studio album, 35 MPH Town, arrived in 2015. That same year, Keith was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.