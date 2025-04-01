One man dominates the Top 40 country songs playlist for April 2025. You can probably guess who.

Morgan Wallen's name appears on five songs, including four in the Top 10. His latest single "Just in Case" begins the month at No. 1 for streaming and sales, but we're not so quick to crown a song. That's partly because of the other song he has released lately.

A few familiar songs are sticking around the Top 40 for April 2025 long after they finished a climb on radio airplay charts. Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" continues to be Billboard's No. 1 Hot Country Song, while "High Road" from Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph remains on the tip of our tongues.

Fans of traditional country music will appreciate seeing Cody Johnson, Riley Green and Zach Top near the front of this list. Country radio has rarely been so eclectic.

As always, the April 2025 list of the Top 40 country songs is equal parts airplay, sales and streaming charts, plus fan ratings. Staff opinion breaks any ties.

New Country Songs for April 2025:

Morgan Wallen, "Just in Case" (2)

Morgan Wallen, “I’m a Little Crazy” (7)

Riley Green, “Worst Way”

Bubbling Under:

Miranda Lambert, "Run"

Dierks Bentley, "She Hates Me"

Russell Dickerson, "Happen to Me"

Top 5 Country Songs of April 2025:

1. Morgan Wallen, “I’m the Problem”

2. Morgan Wallen, “Just in Case” — Wallen's new radio single begins April as the No. 1 streaming and sales song.

3. Zach Top, “I Never Lie” —This is shaping up to be a career-defining hit for Zach Top. Could it be a future Song of the Year candidate?

4. Sam Barber (Feat. Avery Anna), “Indigo” — Mark down another month of radio ignoring a heavy streamer. ToC staff is a big fan of "Indigo" as well.

5. Blake Shelton, “Texas” — Blake Shelton's last No. 1 solo hit was "God's Country," released in 2019. That's going to change soon.

The Rest of This Month's Top 40:

6. Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

7. Morgan Wallen, “I’m a Little Crazy”

8. Shaboozey, “Good News”

9. Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood, “I’m Gonna Love You”

10. Morgan Wallen, “Love Somebody”

11. Riley Green, “Worst Way”

12. LoCash, “Hometown Home”

13. Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, “High Road”

14. Megan Moroney, “Am I Okay?”

15. Kane Brown, “Backseat Driver”

16. Cole Swindell, “Forever to Me”

17. Drew Baldridge, “Tough People”

18. John Morgan (Feat. Jason Aldean), “Friends Like That”

19. Ella Langley, “Weren’t for the Wind”

20. Eric Church, “Hands of Time”

21. Bailey Zimmerman, “Holy Smokes”

22. Old Dominion, “Coming Home”

23. Jon Pardi, “Friday Night Heartbreaker”

24. Carly Pearce, “Truck on Fire”

25. Sam Hunt, “Country House”

26. Tyler Hubbard, “Park”

27. Corey Kent, This Heart”

28. Jason Aldean, “Whiskey Drink”

29. Rascal Flatts & Jonas Brothers, “I Dare You”

30. Kenny Chesney, “Just to Say We Did”

31. Jackson Dean, “Heavens to Betsy”

32. Nate Smith, “Fix What You Didn’t Break”

33. Kelsey Hart, “Life With You”

34. Tucker Wetmore, "3,2,1"

35. Scotty McCreery, “Fall of Summer”

36. Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Khan, “Cowboys Cry Too”

37. Josh Ross, “Single Again”

38. Thomas Rhett, “After All the Bars Are Closed”

39. Luke Bryan, “Country Song Came On”

40. Parker McCollum, “What Kinda Man”