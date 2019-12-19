The 50 best country songs of the 2010s throw a spotlight on a few patterns in country music but mostly show how no one artist or trend dominated for the entire decade.

Okay, one man did dominate, but it's not obvious when you simply scan the 50 titles listed below. We'll get there — for now, here are a few stats with explanations as needed, starting with the artists who notched the most mentions on Taste of Country's list of the 50 Best Country Songs of the 2010s.

Artists With the Most Songs on the List

Miranda Lambert - 4

Jason Aldean - 3

Kenny Chesney - 3

Little Big Town - 3

Tim McGraw - 3

Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church - 2 each

Miranda Lambert also co-wrote two of her four hit songs and appears as a collaborator on Jason Aldean's "Drowns the Whiskey."

Songwriter With the Most Songs on the List

Shane McAnally - 8

Josh Osborne - 3

Kacey Musgraves - 2

Luke Laird - 2

Taylor Swift - 2

Tom Douglas - 2

Seven additional songwriters - 2 each

Shane McAnally has been there as three genre-changing artists launched their careers. Kacey Musgraves, Sam Hunt and Midland all worked with McAnally early in their careers to produce songs that ended up on this list.

By Year

2010 - 5

2011 - 6

2012 - 7

2013 - 6

2014 - 6

2015 - 6

2016 - 6

2017 - 4

2018 - 2

2019 - 2

Older songs that maintained relevancy were more heavily weighted than newer songs that have yet to pass that test.

Males vs. Females

Male solo artists or all male ensembles - 25

Female solo artists or all female ensembles - 13

There are also three male/female ensembles: Little Big Town, the Band Perry and Thompson Square.

Popular Keywords

"Girl" - 4

"Man" - 3

"Whiskey," "Beer," "Tequila," "Mama," "Heart" and "Die" - 2 each

The four "Girl" songs are "Girl Going Nowhere," "Crazy Girl," "Girl in a Country Song" and "Girl Crush."

Other

Collaborations - 6

Cover songs - 4

Debut singles or first "hit" song - 8

For example, "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not" was not Thompson Square's debut single but few remember "Let's Fight," so it's included in that total.