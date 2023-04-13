Trace Adkins to Play Free Show in Tornado-Affected Kentucky Town

Trace Adkins is doing his part to uplift western Kentucky after a devastating tornado outbreak that occurred in December 2021. The singer appeared on Today on Wednesday (April 12) to announce a free show in Mayfield, Ky., called Somewhere in America: A Concert for Mayfield presented by KIOTI Tractor.

The show will take place at Mayfield High School’s CFSB War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The concert is named after Adkins' song "Somewhere in America," from his August 2021 album, The Way I Wanna Go. The star says he was inspired to host the benefit show when he was searching for a place to shoot the song's music video and he began to consider the tune's message.

"We were looking for a place to do a video for this song on our new album, called ‘Somewhere in America,’ and the song just talks about how somewhere in America there’s still people that have that indomitable spirit, that resilience, and we could think of no place better that exemplified that than Mayfield," Adkins shared on Today. "So now I’ve spoken with mayor O’Nan and she’s been wonderful to work with and so we’re going to go to Mayfield and give them a pat on the back."

In addition to providing a free show for residents, Adkins will also film his music video for "Somewhere in America" in Mayfield.

"There are no words big enough to explain how thankful the people of Mayfield are to Trace Adkins for coming here on May 20 for the filming of the video for his song 'Somewhere in America,'" says Mayfield mayor Kathy O'Nan. "In December 2021, an EF4 tornado tore through and devastated our small town, and we are just like the people in one of the first lines of this song — ‘The whole town comes with their work boots on, and they raise it right back up.’ That is Mayfield — and we are so excited to be able celebrate our resilience with a Trace Adkins concert!"

The tornado outbreak that brought the EF4 tornado to Mayfield began on the evening of December 10 and also contained an EF3 tornado that ripped through Christian and Todd Counties. The storm resulted in 57 fatalities and destruction in the towns of Mayfield, Princeton, Dawson Springs and Bremen, Ky.

The show is part of Adkins' Somewhere in America Tour, which runs through the end of the year.