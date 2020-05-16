Travis Denning Is Keeping Busy With Beer and Odd Jobs During Quarantine

Travis Denning is keeping plenty busy while holed up in Kentucky amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During the lockdown, the burgeoning country star with a fondness for beer has gotten a good bit of manual labor under his belt. But apart from those odd jobs, the singer is also making sure to get his fill of the suds.

That's how Denning put it to Taste of Country Nights co-hosts Evan and Amber during a video appearance ahead of the release of his debut EP, Beer's Better Cold. The effort arrived Friday (May 15), and the musician treated Taste of Country to a couple of the new tunes while discussing his recent activities.

Currently, the Georgia-born performer isn't at his homestead. Rather, he's staying at the Bluegrass State residence of his girlfriend, Madison Montgomery, who's the daughter of veteran country hitmaker John Michael Montgomery. All the same, he and the family have kept their docket full of entertaining duties.

"We've kind of been doing just whatever odd-end jobs we can do to stay busy," Denning explains. "We built a deck outside of their studio up by the barn. And I built, like, a little tabletop [display] for the stage. It's got my name on it. When we get back out on the road, I'm going to bring this out on tour."

Indeed, the singer jokes that he's been "like Bob the Builder over here" throughout the quarantine. But that doesn't mean that he and the crew don't still find some time to cut loose and knock back some cold ones.

"We've been having a blast and hanging out up here," Denning adds of his work-hard-play-hard routine. "We have also been drinking beer starting at, like, 3:30 every day. So we're vacationing at the same time."

During the livestream performance, the resourceful entertainer performed several songs from Beer's Better Cold. Those included "Where That Beer's Been" and Denning's Valentine's Day-related love song, "Abby."

Beer's Better Cold is currently available via Amazon.