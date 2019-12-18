Trisha Yearwood shared a photo Tuesday (Dec. 17) that shows her and husband Garth Brooks' dog Millie's right front paw all wrapped up.

It looks like the pup somehow got injured out on the trail, as Yearwood indicates in the accompanying caption. Thankfully, it appears that Millie is on the mend.

It seems like only yesterday when Yearwood and Brooks first got the dog — a rescue they received around Thanksgiving 2018. Apart from the injury, it seems that Millie's been having an excellent time living with the two country stars who dazzled on the red carpet at the 53rd CMA Awards last month.

"Millie gave herself a pedicure on the trail today," Yearwood jokes. "She was a rock star at the vet! She is minus a toenail, but please act casual about it, so she doesn't feel self-conscious!"

Just over a year ago, Yearwood and Brooks introduced Millie to their other dog, Emmy. On Yearwood's Instagram, the singer stressed the importance of pet adoption and animal rescue.

"You can save a life, have a new best friend and give a homeless pet a forever home at the same time," she said. "Who knows, you might even adopt one of Millie's siblings!

Yearwood and Brooks aren't the only country musicians to put the focus on adopted pets. Earlier this year, Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, adopted an adorable new dog. In August, Dierks Bentley did the same. In 2017, Miranda Lambert opened the MuttNation Adoption Center in her hometown.