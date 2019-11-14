Superstar country music couple Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks posed for a quick picture together before heading to Country Music's Biggest Night — the 2019 CMA Awards — on Wednesday (Nov. 13).

"Heading to the red carpet! #CMAawards Garth Brooks," the "She's in Love With the Boy" told fans on social media in sharing the picture.

Yearwood is dressed to the nines in the shot, her hair freshly curled, her smile wide as she stands next to her husband, who's dapper in a white and black suit adorned with a bow tie. Brooks ditched his signature cowboy hat for this particular red carpet appearance.

The CMA Awards are one of Music City's most notable events, and certainly one of country music's.

Yearwood and Brooks were a big part of the show, as well: Yearwood presented alongside fellow stars Craig Morgan, Blanco Brown, Vince Gill, Cody Johnson, Jennifer Nettles, Lara Spencer and many more. Brooks took the stage with his friend and fellow country music star Blake Shelton to perform their hit single "Dive Bar."

At the end of the night, Brooks pocketed the CMA Awards' biggest prize: Entertainer of the Year. After the show, Yearwood shared another photo, this one accompanied by a heartfelt message:

"Entertainer of the year and husband of a lifetime! I love you and what you have done for country music!"

