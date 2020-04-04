Trisha Yearwood is glad that she's got her husband, Garth Brooks, by her side during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, even as she jokes that he "might need therapy" after their period of isolation is done.

Brooks and Yearwood have been isolating together during the worldwide health crisis, and she tells Entertainment Tonight in a video interview that he has been her rock.

"I live with a guy who always sees the bright side so, I think that he might need therapy once we get through this, but he has been a really wonderful source of strength for me," she states, while Brooks takes the opportunity to praise the essential workers who are still hard at work while the rest of us are locked down.

"I think I love the whole upside-down of it all because the celebrities and the idols now are not the singers or the celebrities, the idols are the people that are in the grocery stores that are working and those doctors and nurses that are on the front lines in the hospitals," he observes. "Those are the rock stars now. Love them, appreciate them, worship them. They have all of our strength in prayers."

The country couple haven't been idle during their time at home. They broadcast a TV special via CBS on April 1 titled Garth & Trisha: Live by Request!, which saw them performing fan requests from home to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts. CBS gave them the special after Brooks' weekly Inside Studio G Facebook Live show on March 23 drew such a massive audience that some fans were unable to access it.

The couple performed several special covers during the TV special, including Little Big Town's "Girl Crush," "Shallow" from A Star Is Born and the Fleetwood Mac classic "Landslide."