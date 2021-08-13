Trisha Yearwood Has Been Waiting to Share ‘I Dare You to Love’ — Watch an Exclusive Performance!

Trisha Yearwood's new song "I Dare You to Love" might sound familiar. In April of 2020, Kelly Clarkson released the same song as a multilingual collaboration; in fact, by the time Yearwood heard the demo of the song, the pop and sometimes-country star had already claimed it.

"What happened is, publishers play you songs, and when I was listening to songs for [my 2019 album] Every Girl and I heard it, they didn't know the pop division of their publishing company had already pitched it," Yearwood explains of the Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz and Best West-penned song. "So it was kind of out of my hands, and I just kind of waited and was like, 'We'll see what happens.'"

Yearwood and Clarkson are friends, so while the "She's in Love With the Boy" singer says she was "very happy" to see Clarkson record the song, "I was also like, 'I still want to record that song.'" And for her new album, she finally got the chance.

Whereas Clarkson and company's version of "I Dare You to Love" (shortened to "I Dare You") is upbeat and features a dance beat, Yearwood's take sticks more to the moody ballad she first heard as a demo. A live performance of the song is debuting exclusively on Taste of Country and our partner site, The Boot:

"I just — I love the song. And I don't want it to go away," Yearwood says. "So it's like, as many lives as it can get, I'm for."

"I Dare You to Love" is one of three songs newly added to the deluxe edition of Every Girl, released on Friday (Aug. 13). The record also includes Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks' rendition of "Shallow," the award-winning song from the 2018 version of A Star Is Born, and an acoustic version of Yearwood's chart-topping debut single, "She's in Love With the Boy."

Upon its release, Every Girl — Yearwood's first album of original music since 2007 — debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Its lead single and title track, "Every Girl in This Town," gave Yearwood the highest chart debut of her career when it spent its first week on the country radio chart at No. 21.

Yearwood is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her career in 2021. She made history with "She's in Love With the Boy" when she released it in 1991: The No. 1 single made her the first female country artist ever to have a debut single land at the top of the country charts. Her self-titled debut album, meanwhile, made her the first female country artist ever to sell a million copies of her debut album.

In recent years, Yearwood has balanced music with a cooking career. Her fourth cookbook, Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family, is due out in September.

