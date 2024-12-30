Trisha Yearwood Shares a Touching Tribute After Jimmy Carter’s Death

Trisha Yearwood took to Instagram on Sunday (December 29th), to honor the late Jimmy Carter, who partnered with Yearwood and her husband Garth Brooks in various Habitat For Humanity builds over the years.

Her post came after the news broke that the 39th Present of the United States died on Sunday, at the age of 100.

“Rest easy, Mr. President. I’m sad for us, and happy for you,” Yearwood wrote.

The photo Yearwood shared, which appears to be taken some years ago, shows Carter and his life Rosalynn holding the frame of a Habitat for Humanity home. Yearwood is working alongside them in the shot.

The former president and his wife were heavily involved in the humanitarian group. The Carter Work Project has been a part of Habitat for Humanity since 1984.

Yearwood and Brooks have been ardent supporters of the Carters for a long time. In October, Brooks shared his admiration for Carter’s dedication for Habitat for Humanity in a post for the president’s 100th birthday.

Read More: Garth Brooks Wishes Jimmy Carter Happy 100th Birthday From a Build Site

“To the man with the longest legacy of giving we have ever known, Happy 100th Birthday Mr. President Carter,” Brooks shares. “Your work has impacted the world and your heart continues to change lives, ours included.”

Rosalynn Carter preceded her husband in death on Nov. 19, 2023, after a battle with dementia. She was 96 years old. Brooks and Yearwood sang together at her memorial service.

Habitat for Humanity paid tribute to Carter in a post on the organization’s website.

“ A man deeply committed to social justice and basic human rights, President Carter dedicated himself to alleviating human suffering,” the website shares. “Together, they’ve worked alongside over 108,100 volunteers who have built, renovated or repaired more than 4,447 homes in 14 countries, all while raising awareness of the critical need for affordable housing."

At the age of 100, Carter was the longest-lived president in U.S. history.

According to his foundation, the Carter Center, the former president died at his longtime home in Plains, Georgia.

Public services to honor Carter's memory will be held in Atlanta, Ga. and Washington, D.C. He will be interred in a private ceremony in his home city of Plains, Ga. Specific details have not yet been announced, but will be made available here.