Why Reba McEntire ‘Loved’ Trisha Yearwood Right Away When They Met

Trisha Yearwood received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (March 24), and several fellow country legends were there to help her celebrate.

Of course, Yearwood's husband Garth Brooks was on hand. As she spoke from the podium, Yearwood credited Brooks for always being her biggest champion.

But one of the biggest highlights of the ceremony came when Reba McEntire took the stage, sharing some of her earliest memories of Yearwood and explaining how they became fast friends and mutual supporters over every stage of their country music career.

McEntire remembered meeting Yearwood for the first time at an ACM Awards ceremony, and immediately feeling drawn to the then-new singer because of Yearwood's connection to her mother.

"After the awards show we went to the party and I came by and sat with you and your mom," McEntire recalled. "... I sat there with you and thought, 'I love her already [because] she's sitting with her mom."

"Because my mom and I were real close just like you and your mom, and your dry wit sense of humor won my heart," she added.

Both Yearwood and McEntire have spoken publicly about how close they are with their mothers, both of whom have died over the past 20 years. Both have released songs inspired by their parents: In 2023, McEntire shared a certified tear-jerker when she released her "Seven Minutes in Heaven," including a music video that showed the singer reuniting with her late mother for a visit in the afterlife.

Yearwood also had a memory from that first awards show where they met: During her time onstage at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, she told the crowd that McEntire surprised her with flowers backstage at that event.

"She sent me flowers at my first awards show when no one even knew who I was in the dressing room, and I thought they were from my mom and dad," Yearwood recounted. "And then I saw that they were from Reba and I'm like, 'Oh, okay.'"

"And I'm so blessed that you and I have become more than just colleagues that get to see each other, but friends that get to hang out," she continued.