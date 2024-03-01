Trisha Yearwood and Ronnie Dunn teamed for a very special duet that will air as part of the Season 49 finale of Austin City Limits on Saturday (March 2) — but Taste of Country readers are getting an early look at the performance in an exclusive premiere.

The special episode serves as a tribute to Yearwood, covering her induction into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.

Eagles maestro Don Henley was on hand to induct Yearwood into the ACL Hall of Fame, and more stars turned out for the event in addition to Dunn, including Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark and Jo Dee Messina.

Yearwood and Dunn joined their two powerhouse voices for a duet on "I'll Carry You Home," a song that originally appeared on Yearwood's acclaimed 2019 album, Every Girl.

Dunn actually chose that song when Yearwood asked him to be a part of her special evening. She shared her admiration for his vocal prowess in introducing the performance, telling the audience, "I go up to this guy at every awards show, and I usually just walk up behind him, and I say, 'You know, you're the best singer in here,' and then I just walk off."

The country icons deliver a very impassioned performance during the exclusive clip below, imbuing the deep cut with a powerful gospel feel:

Austin City Limits 9th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Trisha Yearwood premieres on Saturday, March 2, 2024, on PBS. Check local listings for times.

The episode will also be available to stream beginning on Sunday (March 3).

