This Rising Star Is Coming for Luke Bryan’s Signature Hip Shake

Luke Bryan is known as the "Hip-Shaking King" in the world of country music, but there might be someone coming for that title.

Or, at the very least, Tucker Wetmore is going for "Hip-Shaking Prince."

The up-and-coming singer has been causing a stir on social media with his lower body moves. Do you think his dancing lives up to Bryan's iconic shakes?

Take a look at Wetmore's offering in the video below from Country Now:

Tucker Wetmore on Opening for Luke Bryan

It's likely that Wetmore isn't tryin to steal anyone's signature moves — he's just having a good time with the crowd. It's more likely that the young singer picked up the move from Bryan while opening for him on his Farm Tour 2024.

After all, any good opener learns from veterans in the business!

During a visit with Taste of Country Nights, Wetmore shared what it was like spending so much time with Bryan on the road.

"He's just a wild man," the newcomer confesses. "He's a fun dude and he's got a heart of gold. And he's just a good time."

Wetmore went on to tell a great story about the show's headliner from the trek's final weekend.

"The second day got canceled because it was storming, it was raining," he recounts "All the busses were stuck. And I don't know if you've ever been to a farm tour, but there's like probably 100 busses and trailers and 18-wheelers and stuff like that."

"And all of them are stuck so we had the day off cause the show got canceled around like one or two o'clock," he continues. "And so Luke hops in the tractor — one of these big a-- tractors, dude."

"I look up and Luke's got this big ole cigar in his mouth and he's got his arm up and he's backing up, pulling this 18-wheeler out!"