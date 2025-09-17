Tulsa King will return in 2026, but it's who's returning to the show that should excite fans.

Will Tulsa King Return for Season 4?

Yes. Paramount made the announcement on Wednesday (Sept. 17), four days before the premiere of Season 3 of Tulsa King.

The Oklahoma mob drama is part of Taylor Sheridan's growing collection of non-Yellowstone related programs.

On Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone stars as Dwight Manfredi, a former mobster who sets up operations in Oklahoma.

Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick and Kevin Pollack will all join Season 3.

A New Orleans-based spin-off starring Jackson is set for next year.

Related: Tulsa King Season 3 Pictures Answer 10 Burning Questions

I thought Season 1 of Tulsa King was terrific. It was grisly, but Stallone's ambitions and jovial attitude toward the people he cared for were fun television. Caolan Waltrip (Ritchie Coster, now on CBS' Watson) was a terrific villain, and Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage) was an enticing love interest.

There were twists and turns with every episode and — most importantly — the cast had chemistry.

Then came Season 2. The writing was — to use an adjective from another Taylor Sheridan show — clumsy. Neal McDonough's Cal Thresher was particularly stiff and Dwight's relationship with Margaret Devlin was rushed.

Chickie's death was anti-climactic (and honestly, disappointing) and Bill Bevilaqua's partnership with Manfredi was a stretch.

At times it seemed like everyone was off on personal adventures that supported the team, but the series wasn't about the Oklahoma team. Like a good restaurant, they expanded but lost track of what they do best. Overall, I gave it a "C" grade.

Tulsa King Season 4 Poster Paramount+ loading...

Tulsa King Season 4: Everything We Know

It was good enough for me to still be excited about Season 3, but suddenly I'm very excited about Season 4. That's because Terence Winter is returning. He was executive producer and head writer for Season 1, but he left for Season 2.

New/current head writer Dave Erickson isn't necessarily to blame for a lesser-than Season 2, but if Season 3 remains flat and then suddenly the show gets good again, we know why.

Don't be ashamed if you've not heard of either of these men, but know this: Winter was the EP for the final five seasons of Sopranos and he wrote the Academy Award-nominated Wolf of Wall Street. To varying degrees, both carry the tone that Tulsa King relies on at its best.

An A-list cast will likely sign up for Season 4, but don't forget this change if the show produces its best episodes next year.