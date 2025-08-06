The third season of Tulsa King is just days away, and Paramount+ is tempting fans with details and pictures.

A new teaser video finds Dwight "The General" Manfredi up against the established liquor business. The full Season 3 Tulsa King trailer reveals who put Dwight in custody at the end of Season 2.

You'll get a glimpse of Season 3's villain and a new friend of Dwight's in video and pictures shared by Paramount.

Season 3's villain is named Jeremiah Dunmire, and he's played by a favorite actor in Taylor Sheridan's universe. Robert Patrick — Sheriff McDowell in 1923 — got the part. He looks very formidable.

"If you think you're gonna take me out, it's gonna be really difficult," Manfredi tells Dunmire in the teaser clip.

Of course, that's Sylvester Stallone in the lead role. Life became very complicated for him at the end of Season 2.

Find the new trailer below, as well as 10 pictures from Season 3, Ep. 1 of Tulsa King shared with Taste of Country and select media.

When Does Tulsa King Season 3 Begin?

Season 3 of Tulsa King begins on Paramount+ on Sept. 21, with new episodes weekly. If that schedule remains uninterrupted, it will mean the finale airs on either Nov. 16 or Nov. 23.

It's worth noting that a separate Taylor Sheridan show (Landman) is slotted for November. Paramount+ could very well run one into the other.

Tulsa King Season 3 Cast

The primary cast from Season 2 will return. That includes Dwight's full gang, plus Frank Grillo, who plays Belivaqua.

McDonough's Cal Thresher is also back in a surprising new role. He's now the governor of Oklahoma, which should protect him from Dwight's gang and any other crime syndicate.

Here are the important new cast members for Tulsa King Season 3:

Robert Patrick: The Terminator 2 and 1923 actor will play Jeremiah Dunmire, leader of the Dunmire family, who is enemy No. 1 this season. A photo below shows a very tense meeting.

Samuel L. Jackson: A new Tulsa King spinoff set in New Orleans is going to debut in 2026. It'll star Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. During Season 3 we learn Russell and Dwight were prison pals. Keep reading to learn why that gets complicated.

Kevin Pollak: The Usual Suspects actor will play an FBI agent with an ax to grind named Special Agent Musso. During the first two seasons, Dwight's relationship with the FBI has been complicated. In the trailer it's revealed he's responsible for Dwight's kidnapping at the end of Season 2.

Bella Heathcote: She'll play Cleo Montague, "a Tulsa native born and raised, and the daughter of a distillery owner."

James Russo: This is likely another Manfredi antagonist. Russo is going to play Quiet Ray Renzetti during Season 3 of Tulsa King. He's "one of the mob bosses in New York. He is calm and measured."

Beau Knapp: The former Seal Team actor will play Cole Dunmire, Jeremiah's son.

How Did Season 2 of 'Tulsa King' End? (Spoiler Alert)

Season 2 of Tulsa King ended with a lot of bloodshed. All of Dwight's enemies collided at Margaret's house. Ming was killed. Cal Thrasher is spared. Bill Bevilaqua lives and forms an uneasy peace with Dwight.

Just as viewers thought the Manfredi family were going clean, however, "The General" is kidnapped. He's ripped out of bed by what look to be federal agents sent to take down ... well, that's not clear, but many people suspect Dwight will be asked to rat out Bevilaqua.

