‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Pictures Answer 10 Burning Questions

Tulsa King fans now know exactly when to expect the return of Dwight Manfredi and company.

Paramount shared a firm release schedule, as well as 18 "first look" pictures from the third season.

We've also tracked down important cast information that includes details on the family's new worst enemy and one or two new friends.

One new character will look very, very familiar.

When Does Tulsa King Return?

Season 3 of Tulsa King begins on Paramount+ on Sept. 21. From there, expect new episodes weekly.

Season 1 was nine episodes, and Season 2 needed 10. If the weekly schedule remains uninterrupted, that would put the finale on either Nov. 16 or Nov. 23.

It's worth noting that a separate Taylor Sheridan show (Landman) is slotted for November. Paramount+ could very well run one into the other.

How Did Season 2 of Tulsa King End? (Spoiler Alert)

Season 2 of Tulsa King was a bloody affair with several enemies colliding in a pretty epic gunfight outside Dwight's girlfriend Margaret's house.

Ming was killed. Chickie also died, although it wasn't in that scene. The result was an uneasy peace between Dwight and Bill Bevilaqua and mercy on Cal Thresher, played by Neal McDonough.

Just as viewers thought the Manfredi family were going clean, however, "The General" is kidnapped. He's ripped out of bed by what look to be federal agents sent to take down ... well, that's not clear, but many people suspect Dwight will be asked to rat out Bevilaqua.

That's far from the only drama facing him this season, however.

Tulsa King Season 3 Cast

The primary cast from Season 2 will return. That includes Dwight's full gang, plus Frank Grillo, who plays Belivaqua.

McDonough's Cal Thresher is also back in a surprising new role. He's now the governor of Oklahoma which should protect him from Dwight's gang and any other crime syndicate.

Here are the important new cast members for Tulsa King Season 3:

Robert Patrick: The Terminator 2 and 1923 actor will play Jeremiah Dunmire, leader of the Dunmire family who is enemy No. 1 this season. A photo below shows a very tense meeting.

Samuel L. Jackson: A new Tulsa King spinoff set in New Orleans is going to debut in 2026. It'll star Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. During Season 3 we learn Russell and Dwight were prison pals. Keep reading to learn why that gets complicated.

Kevin Pollak: The Usual Suspects actor will play an FBI agent with an ax to grind named Special Agent Musso. During the first two seasons, Dwight's relationship with the FBI has been complicated.

Bella Heathcote: She'll play Cleo Montague, "a Tulsa native born and raised, and the daughter of a distillery owner."

James Russo: This is likely another Manfredi antagonist. Russo is going to play Quiet Ray Renzetti during Season 3 of Tulsa King. He's "one of the mob bosses in New York. He is calm and measured."

Beau Knapp: The former Seal Team actor will play Cole Dunmire, Jeremiah's son.